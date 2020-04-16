|
July 18, 1926 - April 4, 2020, of Beamsville peacefully passed in his 94th year at McNally House with his family nearby, after a hard-fought battle. Don married the love of his life Molly in 1952 and was a devoted husband for over 67 years. The best ever father to Kathy (Mike), Jim (Rose). Dearly loved grandfather to David (Kelley), Alleda and Megan. Don was born on St Patrick Street in St. Catharines to May and Jack Farrell. Precious little brother to Tom, Melvin and Roy. Don spent 25 years happily teaching sheet metal at Lakeport Secondary School forging a lifetime of friendships with both staff and students. After finding their dream hobby farm in the country, Don developed a passion for horses that lasted for over 50 years. His 90th birthday celebration was spent with his cowboy friends from the Upper Canada Equestrian Association and family on horseback. He continued to care for his beloved Sparky and Webster until he was 92. Thank-you to Dr. Hansenberger, Dr. Vu, Dr. Love, the L.H.I.N, West Lincoln Hospital, the wonderful nurses and P.S.W.'s who cared for him at home, and the incredible staff at McNally House. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Don's life will take place at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to McNally House. Happy Trails Cowboy! Until we meet again. Love your family. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 16, 2020