Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Norma (neeLukniuk) for 65 wonderful years. Loving father of Bryan of Burlington, Bill and his wife Cathy of Grimsby, and the late Neale-Edward (1992). Cherished and proud grandfather of Will and Melissa. Dear brother of Richard and his wife Brenda of Oshawa. Predeceased by his parents John and Rhonda, his sister Beverley and brother Barry. He will be sadly missed by many friends and extended family. Don was an avid choir singer with the Celtic group in Beamsville. As per Don's wishes. cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to he held at a later date. If desired, donations made to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, McNally House Hospice, or Trinity United Church, Beamsville would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 23, 2020