Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 77 after a lengthy illness due to cancer. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tony (2019). Loving mother of Michelle Reichert and cherished grandmother of Nathan Sweeney. Dearly missed by her sister Lynda Rumble (Harry). Donna dedicated her teaching career to those with special needs. She was an avid gardener and animal lover. In keeping with my mother's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Donna's life will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Highland Animal Relief Team (HART) www.hartdogrescue.ca Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 2, 2020.