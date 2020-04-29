|
Madge, Donna Joyce On Monday, April 20, 2020, Donna Madge, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and aunt passed away suddenly at the age of 73 years. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her children, Dennis Madge and Michele Ryall (Geordan). Donna will also be lovingly remembered by her 5 grandchildren and great-grandchild, Tyler, Madison, Kylie, Chase, Leyah and Caiden. Fondly remembered by her siblings, Lynda (Brian), Sue (Tim), Sharon (Lawrie) and John. She will also be forever remembered by her niece, nephews and extended family and dear friends. We will have a celebration of life for Donna in the coming months to give all that loved her an opportunity to celebrate her.
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 29, 2020