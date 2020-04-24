|
EFLER, Donna Margret With great sadness we announce the passing of Donna Efler (nee Davis) peacefully at home with family on April 18, 2020 at the age of 84. Donna was the beloved wife of the late Josef "Joe" Efler (2010). She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her children Marianne Chomos (Andy) and Susan Efler (Trevor Henderson). Cherished Nana of Tyler, Lucas, Sophia, Marcus, Sydney and Brooke. Donna is predeceased by her brother, Murray Davis of Lindsay, ON. She will especially be missed by her good friend, Joyce Chomos, the Warrior Hockey Family as well as family members and many friends. Donna graduated from Nursing School at the Oshawa General Hospital in 1956 and pursued her love of nursing. She finished her nursing career in the OR at the WLMH in Grimsby, ON, retiring to travel, play tennis, camp and spend time with her grandchildren. Donna led a full life and her love and laughter will forever be missed. Special thanks to Julie Monet of the LHIN, Donna's PSWs who helped care for her over the past few years: Gurpreet, Yolanda, Joan and Anne Marie, Dr. Elia, VON and the staff at the Hamilton General Hospital. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 24, 2020