Passed away Peacefully at Tufford Manor Nursing Home in St. Catharines on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Doreen was predeceased by her loving husband William Smeed (died April 16, 2015). Loving mother of Carl and Suzanne Brent (Ottawa), Paul and Lisa Brent (Edmonton), Craig Brent (deceased December 30, 1993), Norman Smeed (St. Catharines) and Debbie Smeed MacLeod (Abbotsford BC). Doreen is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Doreen was born in Newport, Wales on April 4, 1924. She was in the RAF during WWII and came to Canada as a War Bride. Doreen's arrangements have been entrusted to the George Darte Funeral Home. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. Death leaves a Heartache No one can Heal Love leaves a Memory No one can Steal RIP Mom XOXO