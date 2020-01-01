Home

Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Doris Johnson Obituary
Peacefully, on December 25, 2019, at the United Mennonite Home, Vineland, Doris Johnson, aged 95 years. Wife of the late David Johnson (1957) and William Wenner (1986). Loving mother of Norm (Louise), Stuart (Sally), Mark (Christina), the late William (Mercedes) Wenner, Kathleen (Lloyd) Kegans, Tom Wenner and Elizabeth (Giles) Mathieu. Grandma to Ellen (Jeff) Martin, the late David (1994), Martin, Michelle, Carolyn (David) Teutenberg, Robert (Andrea), Michael, Tom, Sean, Brian, Terri, Cameron and Spencer. Great-grandmother of Juliana and Emily. Dear sister of Marion Canal. Predeceased by brothers Donald and Norman Cameron and sister Helen May. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., Vineland for one hour prior to the funeral service which will be held in the chapel on Monday, December 30 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lane's Cemetery followed by a reception in the Tallman Fireside Room. If desired, memorial donations to Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated.
