It is with sad hearts we share the peaceful passing of our Mom, Dorothy (Dot) Van Wieren on December 30, 2019. She died as she lived, surrounded by the family she so loved. Nothing made her eyes light up or brought a smile to her face more than family and good friends. Beloved wife of the late Frank Van Wieren and daughter of the late Carmen and Nita Rogers. Mother of Kim (Phil), Sindy (Drew), Julie, Joshua (Pauline). Precious grandchildren, Meghan, Hilary, Fraser, Ansley, Nathan, Jacob, Evander and Vesper, great-grandchildren, Alvera and Rory. Funeral Service is being held at Walton Memorial United Church, 2489 Lakeshore Rd W. Oakville (Bronte), Saturday, January 4 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to McNally House Hospice, Grimsby, Ontario would be appreciated at mcnallyhousehospice.com. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.