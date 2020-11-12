The family of the late Doug (Red) Atkinson would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt support. A huge thank you to Braydon Procyshyn for organizing the bottle drive which helped to purchase a bench in Doug's name at the Grimsby Pumphouse and at Turkey Point. Special thanks to the GBF for all their help and support during this difficult time. The family is truly appreciative of all the flowers, cards and donations made in Doug's name to the GBF and Heart and Stroke Foundation. Judy, Wendy, MaryLou and Perry



