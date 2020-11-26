Doug passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at Douglas Memorial Hospital, Fort Erie at age 79. Doug leaves behind the love of his life of 57 years, Phyllis. He was a loving father to Jodine & Travis Booth. He is survived by his sister Shirley Bowman, sister-in-law Pat Bowman, Beverley Johnston, Fran Burnside and brother-in-law Chester Johnston. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Doug was predeceased by brother-in-law Ken Kells, sister Darlene and brother-in-law Allan Beam. Doug worked for Fleet Industries for 40 years. He was an active member of the Fort Erie Legion. Doug loved fishing at the French River with his buddies, Bowling, Darts and Pool. Most recently Doug enjoyed his scooter ride and his word search puzzles along with watching Baseball and Hockey. The family appreciate the support and compassionate care provided by Dr. Scher and the staff at Douglas Memorial Hospital during these difficult times. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., entrusted with private arrangements. With respect to current Covid restrictions, the family will have a celebration of his life when it is safe to do so. In lieu of donations, the family kindly asks that you do a random act of kindness in Doug's memory.



