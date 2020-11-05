1/1
Doug Horner
After a brief struggle with cancer, Doug reunited with his loving wife Joan (2019) on October 27, 2020 in his 87th. Beloved father of Barbara Horner, Scott (Mary), Barry and Sandra (Marc Yasko). Always in the hearts of grandchildren Joe Schneider, Amanda Horner, Jaime Moses, Sean Horner, Blake Barkley and Jenn Horner as well as his great grandchildren. Sadly missed by sister Gerry Trombley and his extended family and many friends. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. We have chosen to have a private family funeral at this time, with the hope that we will be able to safely gather in the spring to celebrate the life of a wonderful man. If making a donation in Doug's memory, please consider the Walker Family Cancer Centre or the charity of your choice. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 5, 2020.
