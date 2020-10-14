May 25, 1955 - October 2, 2020 It's with heavy hearts and deep sadness we announce the sudden death of our brother Doug. He was predeceased by his father Harold King Atkinson (2005), mother Audrey Alberta Atkinson (2003) and brother Sandy (2017). Doug will be sadly missed by his sisters Judy (Scott), Wendy (Bob), Mary Lou (Terry) and brother Perry (Kara). Doug will be deeply remembered by his nieces, nephews and best friend Rick Koudys and wife Lorna. Doug was born, raised and lived his entire life in Grimsby. Doug loved his community and volunteered a lot of his time. He had a huge heart and became a legend in the Town of Grimsby as everyone knew "Red". If you ever needed a hand or a hug he was always there for you. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID 19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date TBD. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his name. Love you bro you will always be in our hearts.



