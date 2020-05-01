Doug passed away suddenly at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls on Sunday, April 26th. Beloved son of the late Alvin and Dorothy Dowling of Hamilton ON. Survived by his loving sister Donna Patterson-Diamond of Grimsby. Dear uncle to Debbie, Eleanor, Blair (Barb) and Sherri (Bill). Missed by many great nieces and nephews. Doug was a true entertainer, loved playing the piano, listening to Jazz and driving in his black Camero. Doug spent many years as a DJ in St. Catharines and Buffalo and then on to various cities entertaining but ultimately ending in New York City playing piano professionally where he was truly in his element surrounded by his friends in the entertainment world. In keeping with Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place and his remains will be buried in the family plot at Greenhill Cemetery in Lucknow, ON. A Celebration of Doug's Life will take place in the future at a Piano Bar with cocktails once we are able to gather again. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Hamilton Conservatory of Music. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on May 1, 2020.