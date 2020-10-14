1/
Douglas Leuran SUTHERLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at NHS-St. Catharines Site on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 79 years of age. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee McBane) for 57 years. Proud Dad of Lisa Mustard, the late Drew (2015) and Todd. Poppa to Matthew and Shannon. Dear brother of Evelyn Brown and the late Ruby Steed. Doug will be missed by his best friend, Doug, extended family members and neighbors. He was a clown, Toby, in the NOTL Santa Claus Parade for 10 years. He was always helping others by taking care of yard work whether it be cutting the grass, raking leaves or gathering twigs and such and taking them to the burn pile in his wheelbarrow. His concern for others ran deep; he helped many families in Cuba with used bicycles, clothing and tools. He enjoyed the hunt of searching for bottles to add to his collection along with being a "scrapper" in the metal trade. In keeping with Doug's wishes a private family service will be held. Cremation has taken place and we would like to thank Considerate Cremation & Burial Services. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved