Peacefully, at NHS-St. Catharines Site on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 79 years of age. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee McBane) for 57 years. Proud Dad of Lisa Mustard, the late Drew (2015) and Todd. Poppa to Matthew and Shannon. Dear brother of Evelyn Brown and the late Ruby Steed. Doug will be missed by his best friend, Doug, extended family members and neighbors. He was a clown, Toby, in the NOTL Santa Claus Parade for 10 years. He was always helping others by taking care of yard work whether it be cutting the grass, raking leaves or gathering twigs and such and taking them to the burn pile in his wheelbarrow. His concern for others ran deep; he helped many families in Cuba with used bicycles, clothing and tools. He enjoyed the hunt of searching for bottles to add to his collection along with being a "scrapper" in the metal trade. In keeping with Doug's wishes a private family service will be held. Cremation has taken place and we would like to thank Considerate Cremation & Burial Services. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca