We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Earl Frank Clapp, at 74 years of age, on October 2, 2020. Earl was best friend and a devoted husband to Tillie Clapp, a caring father to Jodie and Elisha Clapp (Nick Corcoran) and RJ, and he was adored by his grandchildren, Ella and Alex. He will be dearly missed by his sisters Vanessa Grenier (Claude), Kim Carson (Jamey), and Veronica Bernier (Dennis) and Tillie's brothers John Stassen (Koosje) and Mike Stassen (Connie), as well as many nieces and nephews. Earl will also be missed by many dear friends and colleagues, with whom he created many good memories over the years. Earl was a gentle, kind and honest man, who was precious to his family and respected by his friends, business partners and the community. He grew up near Sudbury, Ontario and it was there he met Tillie, while riding the high school bus together. They later moved to Pelham where they married, started their family and built the home that they have lived in and enjoyed for the past 41 years. Earl and Tillie raised two daughters, who adored and looked up to him as their role model. Through example, he taught them honesty, hard work and a genuine desire to help others. Earl was known as Papa to his two grandchildren; he was often seen driving them around the yard on his tractor, having his toenails painted or cuddling in a chair reading to them. With their grandparents, Alex and Ella also enjoyed weekend trips to Toronto and road trips to family and cottages up north. Earl loved his work. He founded his business, Niagara Farm Metal Products, in the mid-eighties, and then grew it into a successful and respected business. In the days following Earl's death, many business partners and colleagues shared fond memories of Earl's willingness to help them, and the pride and care he took in his work. Even those who hadn't known Earl personally shared that they enjoyed seeing him driving around the community in his familiar black truck, his dog sitting happily on the console. When Earl wasn't working, he was happiest in his shop, working in his yard (and helping his daughters in theirs) or enjoying a coffee on his deck, watching the sun set behind the garden. He and Tillie enjoyed many dinners with close friends, miles of road trips on motorcycles, wilderness canoe trips with their children in younger days and watching foreign films with Earl's glass of favourite red wine, during relaxing evenings. There are no words to describe how much we will miss him. Life for those of us who loved him will never be the same, as a part of our heart has been taken from us. Pelham Funeral home is handling arrangements. Cremation has taken place. The family is planning a celebration of Earl's life when circumstances allow, probably in early Summer 2021. We thank all those who have reached out to us with their kind words and gestures. You have helped us remember love in a time of unfathomable loss. Finally, the professionalism, dedication and empathy shown by the Niagara Regional Police Homicide detectives and their team have been very comforting to us. If desired, a donation in Earl's memory can be made to the Niagara Regional Police Association Charities: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/niagara-region-police-association-charitable-fund/
