Edna Mae Johnston
Edna passed away on September 3rd, 2020 at the age of 80. Cherished daughter of the late Evelyn and Howard Johnston. She will forever be remembered by her Best Friend Joanne Rogalski and her sister Donna Johnston. She will live on in the stories told by her nieces Becky and Jennifer, great niece Anna and great nephew Matthew. A special thank you to Joan for always being there. Edna was an avid golfer and bowler who's engaging personality will be remembered by all that knew her. Predeceased by her brother Philip. Private Funeral Services will be held. Edna was a member of Br. 71 of the Legion. If desired, donations to the Poppy Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 8, 2020.
