With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Rev. Ed Beni on November 4, 2020 at Welland General Hospital in his 82nd year. Beloved husband on Margaret Beni (2008). Father of William (Mildred), David (Tamara), and James (Kelly). Proud "gramps" to Rachel (Franck), Sarah (David), Aaron, Michael (Krista), Stephanie, Taylor, Samuel, Jacob, Skye, Faith, Nolan (Rachel), Mathew, Ashley (James), Allysa (Kyle) and Chelsea (Brandon). Great-grandfather to eighteen great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Royal Rose where dad lived for the last couple of years, and also thank you to the staff at Welland General Hospital who made dads last few weeks that much easier. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WELLAND FUNERAL HOME. Keeping with Rev. Ed's wishes cremation has taken place. A private celebration will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, online donations to Gideons Bible Associations would be appreciated by the family.