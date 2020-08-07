1/1
Edward Walter "Ed" Climenhage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving husband of Claire. Proud father of Scott (Johanne) and Marty (Dianne). Loving grandfather to Ashley, Nicole, Hailey and Matthew and Cherished great grandfather of Braxton, Autumn, Carrie and Hunter. Sadly missed by brothers Ross (Jean) and Trevor (Lynn) as well as his nieces, nephews and many friends at Gilead Manor. Williams Funeral Services 722 Ridge Rd. N. Ridgeway entrusted with arrangements. Funeral Services will be held at the Bertie Cemetery (Church Rd. and Point Abino Rd. Stevensville) on Monday August 10th at 3 pm. If so desired, donations to MCC (Mennonite Central Committee) would be appreciated by the family. www.williamsfuneralservices.ca. The family express their appreciation to the staff of the 6th floor at the Welland Hospital for the compassion and dignified care they provided.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved