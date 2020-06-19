Eileen Eleanor "Buck" High
1925-09-05 - 2020-06-13
Eileen, being tired out by life's struggles, finally joined her many lost loved ones who have gone before... husband Bert, daughter Bonnie, siblings Beulah, Marie, George and John. Loving mother of Mary Lou (Wayne), Donna (Gary deceased), Ruth (Dave), Barb (Kevin). Grandmother to Trevor, Lesliann, Shelley, Melissa, Kyle, Keegan, Keifer, Dale and Meghan. Great grandmother of Will, Kate, Moira, Olivia, Jessica, Noah, Owen, and Lane. She will be missed by her only surviving sibling May, and many special nieces and nephews. Her long life will be celebrated only by family, due to Covid 19 restrictions, and no public service is planned. Donations to W.L.M.H. or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as she requested. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 19, 2020.
June 16, 2020
Aunt Eileen, we will miss you. I know it seems like you left us 8 years ago but we could still see you. Now we will visit in a very different place. I hope you are reunited with Uncle Bert, Bonnie, and Gary as you wished. No more pain and only good memories are what we are left with.. Much love Sam
Sandy Passmore
Family
