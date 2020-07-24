1/1
Elizabeth Anne (Stoeken) Ceelen
1935-07-03 - 2020-07-21
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Anne Ceelen (nee Stoeken) on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 85 years young. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Martin Peter Ceelen and her 4 children, son Peter Ceelen and his wife Monique, son Brian Ceelen and his wife Stephanie, son Michael Ceelen and his partner Gabbi, and her daughter Beverly Williams and her partner Libbi Horde. Also, her grandchildren, Kris Ceelen, Janene Ceelen, Madison Ceelen, Shannon Ceelen/Riback and Nick Riback, Aysha Ceelen and her great grandchildren Jacob Woodman, Hunter Ceelen, Taitum Ceelen-McGuire, Finnley Ceelen-McGuire and Daxton McDonald. A life celebration will be held at a later date. Her joy of life will be missed by all including her siblings Pieter, Frank, Anne, Willem and Johanna. Her husband has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario. ( https://alzheimer.ca/en/on )

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved