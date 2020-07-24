It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Anne Ceelen (nee Stoeken) on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 85 years young. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Martin Peter Ceelen and her 4 children, son Peter Ceelen and his wife Monique, son Brian Ceelen and his wife Stephanie, son Michael Ceelen and his partner Gabbi, and her daughter Beverly Williams and her partner Libbi Horde. Also, her grandchildren, Kris Ceelen, Janene Ceelen, Madison Ceelen, Shannon Ceelen/Riback and Nick Riback, Aysha Ceelen and her great grandchildren Jacob Woodman, Hunter Ceelen, Taitum Ceelen-McGuire, Finnley Ceelen-McGuire and Daxton McDonald. A life celebration will be held at a later date. Her joy of life will be missed by all including her siblings Pieter, Frank, Anne, Willem and Johanna. Her husband has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario. ( https://alzheimer.ca/en/on )



