After a lifelong battle with NF2, Elizabeth da Silva Ribeiro, age 48, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie. Elizabeth was spirited and very courageous. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maria da Silva Ribeiro (nee Pita). She is survived by her father, Antonio da Silva Ribeiro and stepmother, Christine Higgins; by her brother, Roberto da Silva Ribeiro; and by her son, Alex da Silva Ribeiro. "She lived a life of curiosity, always trying new things to fill her time. She has inspired her son, Alex to continue in her stream, to live life with such authenticity as she had. She was more than his mother; she was his friend."



