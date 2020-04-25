|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Oneida Long Term Care Home, Southwold, ON on April 18,2020 at the age of 81. Mother of Lisa (and Stephen) Counsell of Queenstown, NZ and Joe (and Elaine) Huxley of Port Dover, ON. Grammie Gaspar of Carter and Cole Huxley. Also survived by her brother David and his children. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Margaret Teal. Due to the current restrictions a private cremation will take place. Those wishing to place a memorial donation are asked to consider McMaster Children's Hospital or a . Personal online condolences at www.williamsfuneralservices.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 25, 2020