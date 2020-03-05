|
Surrounded by the love of family, Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Albright Manor, Beamsville, ON, on February 29, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Claude Nobel for 67 years and 9 months. Loving Mother to Carl (Gail) of Tennessee, Kathy (Jack) of Beamsville. Grandmother of Leslee (Dary), Lindsay (Scott), Craig (Lauren), Melissa, Breen (Courtney). Great-grandmother of Kennedy, Clara, Ryker, Kinlee, Alice, Lola and Kane, sister to Katharine Clark of St. John, NB. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Elizabeth was born in Wicklow, NB, where she was educated in Florenceville, NB, and attended Teacher's College in Fredericton, NB. She taught in both New Brunswick and Quebec. Elizabeth resided over the years in New Brunswick, Quebec, Manitoba, wintering for many years in Largo, Florida and finally Beamsville, Ontario. Cremation has taken place and family interment will be held at Mount Osborne Cemetery, Beamsville. A Memorial Service will take place at Trinity United Church, 4287 William St, Beamsville, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. with reception to follow in the church hall. If desired, memorial donations may be sent to Albright Manor, 5050 Hillside Dr. Beamsville, ON, L0R 1B2 or Trinity United Church, 4287 William St, Beamsville, ON, L0R 1B0. The family (and Liz) would like to send out special thanks to all the staff on the 4th floor of Albright Manor for the special care afforded to Elizabeth throughout her entire time with them. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 5, 2020