Elizabeth SUTTELL
SUTTELL, Elizabeth It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Elizabeth Annette Suttell (nee Merritt) on Friday, July 24, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Nettie Merritt, and brother Gove Merritt (Donna). Loving wife to Ralph for 63 wonderful years. Best mom to Lee Suttell (Carol) and Lynn Main. Her grandchildren, Devon, Sarah, Brad, Kelly (Caleb), and Jillian, were her pride and joy. She loved her roses but was Ralph's biggest support with his dahlias. Elizabeth belonged to the choir at the United Church, treasurer of Hamilton Dahlia Society, member of American Dahlia Society, and Lincoln Garden Club. We will miss Elizabeth (mom) with all our hearts but no more suffering for her. Private family service with a celebration of life at a later date. Special thank you to Garden City Manor, staff at St. Catharines General Wing 3A, and everyone else who supported Elizabeth. If desired, memorial donations to Smithville United Church or West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family. merritt-fh.com

Published in Niagara This Week on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
