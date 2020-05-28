Ella Exnowski
Ellas passed away at the Welland Hospital on Saturday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving wife of Hans. Proud mother to Lee Roy (Laura), John (Tracy), Edward William and Gregory. She adored her grandchildren Kristina, Kyle, Keegan, Brandon, Dezzy and Jordyne Hailey. Also survived by her sisters Tina and Lana, a large extended family and many friends. Predeceased by her sister and two brothers. Williams Funeral Services 722 Ridge Rd. Ridgeway entrusted with arrangements. Private funeral services will take place. If so desired, donations to the charity of your choice in memory of Ella would be appreciated.

Published in Niagara This Week on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
