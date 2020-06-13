Elly ZUIDERSMA
October 18, 1928 to June 10, 2020. Peacefully at Shalom Manor in Grimsby, in her 92nd year of life, Elly Zuidersma left her earthly journey for heaven's residence. Survived by her children, Dorothy (Brian) Rutgers, John (Linda) Zuidersma, Annette (Chuck) Drost, Melvin Zuidersma, 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Also survived by siblings Mel Rozema, Ann (Ben) Koersen and John (Joyce) Rozema. Predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Henry (2017), son Henry (1979) and daughter Dianne (2018). Visitation will take place at Tallman Funeral Home in Vineland on Friday, June 12th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a limit of 10 people permitted at any time, due to physical distancing restrictions. A private family interment will be held at Mount Osborne Cemetery in Beamsville on Saturday, June 13th at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Shalom Manor for their exceptional care of Elly during her stay there the last two years. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 13, 2020.
