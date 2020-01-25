Home

Kitching-Steepe Funeral Home Limited
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH
353 Stonechurch Rd. E.
Hamilton, ON
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH
353 Stonechurch Rd. E.
Hamilton, ON
Eltje "Elly" Schutten

On Thursday, January 23, 2020 In her 96th year, Elly was received into the arms of her Saviour. She finished the race and has received the crown of Glory. For 69 years Elly was a loving wife to her husband Jack who passed away only six weeks ago. She was a blessing to all who knew her. Elly was a loving mother to Harmina (Hank) Vanderbrugghen, Bert (the late Susan) Schutten, the late Jo-Anne (Robert) Steltman, Freda Schutten, John Schutten, and Antoinette St. Angelo. Her grandchildren Sarah (Brad), Adam+ (Christa), Rachel (Dan), David (Andrea), Emily (Doug), Kerry (Neil), Cameron (Jacey), Kris, Jason, Carina (Mat), Steven and great-grandchildren will miss their beloved oma. Grieving family and friends are comforted by the words of Matthew 5:4 "God blesses those who mourn, for they will be comforted" Visitation with the family was planned for Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 353 Stonechurch Rd. E., Hamilton, where the Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Reception followed in the church hall. Private family interment took place at Queen's Lawn Cemetery, Grimsby, ON. Donations to charities of choice are appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Tributes and condolences can be made at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -