The family of the late Eric Tice would like to express our sincere thanks to family, friends and neighbours for the many expressions of sympathy during this very difficult and sad time. We are very grateful for the cards, phone calls, flowers, food and memorial donations. A big heartfelt thank you to Pierre and Mary Anne Paradis for being such wonderful neighbours and for always being there for Dad. A very special thank you to the staff at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital and Paramed Care Givers for their compassionate care and support. Thank you to Rev. Christine Hossack for prayers and support and for the memorable service. Also, a very special thank you to Tom and Laurie Merritt of Merritt Funeral Home for their compassion, kindness and support. Eric was a very talented tractor mechanic who loved to farm and work the land. He was a very loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Friend. He will be sadly missed by his family but the many loving memories will be with us forever. He will always hold a special place in our hearts and will always be dearly loved and cherished. It's comforting knowing that he is with our Mother and they are together once again. We love and miss you both so much but you will be in our hearts and memories forever. The Family of Eric Tice

Published in Niagara This Week on Jul. 2, 2020.
