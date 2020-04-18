|
March 16, 1950-April 15, 2020Erna Fluit, at the age of 70, passed away peacefully with family by her side. Erna was fiercely devoted to her family, friends, church, the Friendship Group, Shalom Manor, and her neighbours. Erna loved God and actively lived out her faith by walking in the steps of Jesus. She lived to give to others throughout her life. Her love for others and her servant heart was nearly matched by her desire for joy and pranks. Without complaint and with bravery, she dealt with cancer and its effects for the past five years. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 46 years, Ralph Fluit; her 3 children, Elaine VanderBerg, Mark and Kati Fluit, and Eric and Kim Fluit; and her 11 grandchildren, Justin, Drew, Katya, and Karsten VanderBerg; Eva, Jos, and Solie Fluit; Emily, John, Rachel, and Hannah Fluit. She was a loving sister and loved by siblings Margaret and Andy Flokstra, Petra and Nick Voordenhout, Rob and Anita Fels, Hilbert and Jeanette Fluit, Menno (1994), Linda and Bernie DeJonge, Andy and Rita Fluit, Alice and Pete VanDyken, Charlie and Flory Fluit. For those who wish, donations in memory of Erna to Shalom Manor, World Renew, the Friendship Club at Mountainview CRC or a would be sincerely appreciated. A private interment and visitation will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place when the restrictions around COVID-19 are removed. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, Grimsby, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 18, 2020