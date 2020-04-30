Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva TOPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Lorraine (Garinger) TOPP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Lorraine (Garinger) TOPP Obituary
September 7, 1935 - April 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully at McNally House Hospice, with family by her side, on April 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by loving husband, Merle and parents, Neva and Hilliard Garinger. Loving mother of Lori Alampi (Frank) and Kevin Topp (Renee). Cherished grandmother of Lucas, Emily, Avery and Rowan. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and held a very special piece of her heart. Dear sister-in-law of Irvine and Marion Topp. Special aunt of Darren Topp. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by so many extended family, friends and neighbours who shared many special moments with her. Our sincere thanks to Dr DePetrillo, Dr. Proctor and the staff of the West Niagara Palliative Care Team. Very special thanks to the wonderful staff of McNally House Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion to mom and our family in the last 3 weeks. Private family graveside service to be held at Lane Cemetery. Celebration of life will take place when permitted. Donations to McNally House Hospice, in memory of Lorraine, would be greatly appreciated by the family and if desired can be made through the funeral home. merritt-fh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -