It is with deep sadness that his family announces the passing of Evan on the morning of July 29, 2020, at his home in Dundas, ON with his "bride" Jackie & son Mike holding his hands. Evan fought a difficult & heroic battle with Small Cell Lung Cancer and passed at the age of 87. Evan was the beloved husband, soul mate and best friend of Jackie (Nelligan) for 49 wonderful years. Born in Welland, ON December 4, 1932, to Howard (1983) and Lila (2013) Sherk, he was a dear brother to Ron (Betty 2012) of Port Colborne, ON, Glen (Jane) of St. Petersburg, Florida and loved sister Janet of Kitchener, ON. Beloved father to Douglas (2017), Michael (Kim), Kathy and Jamie (Laurel). He was grandfather to seven grandchildren & eight great-grandchildren. Evan was a well-loved and respected brother-in-law to the Nelligan family and a treasured Uncle to many nieces & nephews from the Sherk and Nelligan families. He was also cherished by his father and mother-in-law David Vernard (2001) and Angela (2000) Nelligan. Evan was a very charismatic, loving man known widely for his kindness, generosity, good nature & sense of humour. Together he and Jackie gave back to their community by volunteering at the Good Shepherd and Hamilton Out of the Cold Program serving meals. They were dedicated caregivers to Jackie's parents, Evan's mom & best friends Marie and Joan. Evan helped at St. Charles Garnier Church where Jackie was responsible for decorations and Evan was the prized banner hanger! Evan worked for 30 years for Victor Technologies as Canadian Office Manager and Internal Auditor where he travelled across Canada until their closing. At that time, he and partner Ron Bales opened Victor Office Services Ltd. and later Diversified Software & Systems, Inc. retiring at age 71. Evan and Jackie have many fond memories of friends and adventures enjoyed during their 43 years on Longboat Key, Florida and 13 cruises & a riverboat cruises with treasured friends. Evan loved fishing, duck hunting, golfing and cooking (especially his favourite soups & pasta). As a young student at Port Colborne High School, he enjoyed his hockey, rugby and track & field. Mostly he & Jackie enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, birthday parties, playing cards and plying their luck at the casinos. Jackie would like to thank Dr. O. Kehinde, Kate, Melissa & Kathleen; Bayshore nurse Mui Tang for her exceptional care and compassion; Palliative care nurse Jennifer Morritt; the LHIN team of Sheila Morin & many PSW's; Dr. Cox, Mary Ann and Lisa at the Firestone Lung Clinic and our angel night nurse Adriene from St. Elizabeth's. Jackie's commitment was to fulfill Evan's wish to pass at home was made possible by all the love, care, help & support of her family, many close friends, amazing neighbours & Evan's sister Janet. Also special thanks to Mike & Kim for staying with Jackie during Evan's final two weeks. According to Evan's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, there will be no funeral service but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made in memory of Evan to the Firestone Lung Clinic, Good Shepherd Centres, Hamilton Out of the Cold Program, St. Charles Garnier Church or a charity of your choice
. Evan, you will be sorely missed by all whose lives you touched. And until we meet again, "May God keep you in the palm of His hand!" Online Condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
God looked around his garden, and he found an empty place. He then looked down upon this earth, and he saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering He knew you were in pain He knew you would never get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough and the hills hard to climb, so He closed your eyelids and whispered "Peace be thine." It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn't go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home.