Our dear father passed away peacefully at his home in Grimsby on June 12, 2020 in his 95th year. Predeceased by the love of his life Della (Romagnoli) and their beloved young son Frederick. He will be lovingly missed by his two sons Louis and Raymonde (Juaire) and Ernie and Shirley (Zwarts) and his two daughters Rosemarie and Jim (Farrell) and Valerie and Leo (Pitre). As well as his five grandchildren Alleda and Meagan Farrell, Natalie, Claudia and Vincent Fracchioni. To read our father's full obituary please visit tallmanfuneralhomes.ca as it is a lengthy read. It is hard to condense our father's full life in a few short words. A special shout-out to Dr. Ireland, the visiting nurses from St. Elizabeth and some special P.S.W's from Paramed (you know who you are). Special thank you to Leo Pitre and Trish Geroux who made it possible for Dad to stay at home comfortably and cared for, as were his wishes. Freddie can now serenade the angels in heaven as he loved to do down here on earth. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 18, 2020.