Federico (Fred) FRACCHIONI
Our dear father passed away peacefully at his home in Grimsby on June 12, 2020 in his 95th year. Predeceased by the love of his life Della (Romagnoli) and their beloved young son Frederick. He will be lovingly missed by his two sons Louis and Raymonde (Juaire) and Ernie and Shirley (Zwarts) and his two daughters Rosemarie and Jim (Farrell) and Valerie and Leo (Pitre). As well as his five grandchildren Alleda and Meagan Farrell, Natalie, Claudia and Vincent Fracchioni. To read our father's full obituary please visit tallmanfuneralhomes.ca as it is a lengthy read. It is hard to condense our father's full life in a few short words. A special shout-out to Dr. Ireland, the visiting nurses from St. Elizabeth and some special P.S.W's from Paramed (you know who you are). Special thank you to Leo Pitre and Trish Geroux who made it possible for Dad to stay at home comfortably and cared for, as were his wishes. Freddie can now serenade the angels in heaven as he loved to do down here on earth. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 18, 2020.
June 17, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sheila Kurczynski
June 16, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to Rose, Jim and all your family. May the memory of your dad make you smile. Like the song says, 'he did it his way'. Our thoughts are with you.
Patty and Jim Kieswetter
Friend
June 16, 2020
Deepest Condolences to the Fracchione Family
Anna Presti
Anna Presti
Friend
June 15, 2020
Condolences to the Fracchioni Family
Vince and Caterina Presti
Vince Presti
Friend
