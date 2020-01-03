|
|
Suddenly at St. Joseph's hospital on December 25, 2019, we lost our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother in his 64th year. Frank, husband of 44 years to Maryanne. Loving father of Charity (Karina), Katie (Ryan) and Chad (Cheryl). Loving grandfather of Collin, Evan, Allison and Preston. Survived by siblings Mary, Maurice, Donna, Shelly and Laura. Predeceased by his parents Maurice and Mary and his siblings Micheal, John and Lillie. Retired from Stelco after 33 years. Finding his true passion at Sicard RV. Always a smile we remember, and a contagious laugh, forever in our hearts. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life to follow.