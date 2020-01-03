Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie PIPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Dean PIPER

Add a Memory
Frankie Dean PIPER Obituary
Suddenly at St. Joseph's hospital on December 25, 2019, we lost our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother in his 64th year. Frank, husband of 44 years to Maryanne. Loving father of Charity (Karina), Katie (Ryan) and Chad (Cheryl). Loving grandfather of Collin, Evan, Allison and Preston. Survived by siblings Mary, Maurice, Donna, Shelly and Laura. Predeceased by his parents Maurice and Mary and his siblings Micheal, John and Lillie. Retired from Stelco after 33 years. Finding his true passion at Sicard RV. Always a smile we remember, and a contagious laugh, forever in our hearts. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life to follow.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frankie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -