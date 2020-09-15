1/1
Friedrich "Fritz" TRAUTTMANSDORFF-WEINSBERG
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fritz on September 1, 2020 at St. Catharines General Hospital, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Brenda (nee Northey) for 36 years, Devoted father of Marie-Therese Jones (Stephen), Ferdinand Trauttmansdorff-Weinsberg (Christine), Andreas Trauttmansdorff-Weinsberg (Barbara-Lynn). Also remembered by Pauline Trauttmansdorff-Weinsberg (nee von Galen) mother of his children. Adored grandfather of Stephanie Bender (Brad), Michael Jones (Emily), Victoria Jones and Christoph Trauttmansdorff-Weinsberg (Michelle) and Paulina Trautmansdorff-Weinsberg. Great-grandfather of Theodore and Claire Bender, Matthias and Remington Jones. Predeceased by his parents Carl and Johanna, and his brothers Ferdinand, Rudolf, Johannes, Carl-Matthias, Michael Trauttmansdorff-Weinsberg. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A service to commemorate the life of Fritz, will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, Niagara on the Lake. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the charity of their choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 15, 2020.
September 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharon Arnold
