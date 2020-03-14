Home

Gary Samuel PINE

Gary Samuel PINE Obituary
Surrounded by his loving family, with strong faith in God, Gary went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hospice Niagara. Devoted husband and best friend of Debbie for 32 years. Loving father to Samuel (Sarah), Domenic, Danielle (Cory) and grandpa to Gabriel. Loving brother to Brian (Jeannie) and brother-in-law to Melodie Lucescu, David Lucescu, Steve (Nahanni) Lucescu, Mark (Kristen) Lucescu and Renee Lucescu (Craig Wandtke). Dear uncle to Jennifer and Zelda, Ashley, Kyla, Marcus, Matthew, Chloe, Janelle and Aram. Nephew of Les (Pat) Hegedus and cousin to many. Predeceased by his parents Samuel and Cecelia Pine. Gary was a member of St. Alexander Catholic Church and spent many years in the financial service industry. Gary was an entrepeneur getting his Niagara start with East Main Billiards and from there owning some local restaurants. He was a devoted family man and he was very Spiritual and dedicated to his faith. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Alexander's Catholic Church with Interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice Niagara. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 14, 2020
