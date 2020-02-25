|
It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Gay Briand, who passed at the St. Catharines General Hospital on January 25, 2020 at the age of 78. She is survived by her daughters Kim Greco and Pamela Briand and her granddaughter Shannon Greco. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Cheryl Lines and Jackie Fossler. She is predeceased by her son Micheal Briand, and sisters Patricia Duguay and Eileen Chamberlain. Most of her working life she was a cake decorator, baker and chocolate maker. Gay was renowned for her cake decorating skills and helped many families celebrate special moments and events for generations with her beautiful works. Many times we heard the words "this cake is too beautiful to cut". As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will take place in Ottawa in the spring. Those wishing to make donation in memory of Gay are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Online condolences may be shared to Gay's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 25, 2020