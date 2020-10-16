It is with sadness, that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at the Vineland United Mennonite Home on October 10, 2020 in her 89th year. Trudy, of Beamsville, is predeceased by her beloved husband William (Bill). Loving mother to John (Debbie), Brian (Dorothy), and Mark. Beloved grandmother of Amy, Jennifer, and Kimberley and great-grandmother to McKinley, Piper, Aiden, and Bentley. Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, the family will be doing a private, graveside service at the Vineland Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca