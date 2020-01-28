|
|
"But for me it is good to be near God; I have made the LORD God my refuge, Psalm 73:28A It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (Our dear Moekie) Gezeina Breukelman. Beloved wife of Henry Breukelman. Mother to Dianne (Louis) Rottier, Sonja (Charlie) DeBoer, John Breukelman, Albert (Emily) Breukelman, Henry (Betty) Breukelman, Bernie (Karen) Breukelman, Ron (Gail) Breukelman, Herman (Mary) Breukelman. Loving grandmother to 25 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren. Visitation with the Family will take place on Tuesday, January 28th. From 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., and from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at the Canadian Reformed Church of Smithville (330 Station St). Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, January 29th, at 11:00 a.m. at the church after private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to Anchor Home would be appreciated by the family. Live Stream Available online @ smithvillecanrc.ca Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 28, 2020