Rossetto, Giusepina (Josie) It is with the utmost pain and sorrow that our family announces the passing of Giusepina. Peacefully, surrounded by her family at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Romeo of 63 years. Nurturing and devoted mother and friend of Leo and Patrizia. Most loving and fun Nonna of Justin, Christian and Marcus Romeo. Dear sister of Caterina Caponi and Biagio Pulito. Predeceased by her parents Vincenzo and Angela Pulito of Sicily, brothers Santo and Joseph, sisters Maria, Vittoria, Franca, Caterina all of Sicily. Cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws in Canada, Italy and Argentina. She will be deeply mourned and missed by all those that knew and loved her. Sadly, due to current COVID19 restrictions funeral prayers and entombment can only be attended by immediate family. It is with regret that Mass and entombment cannot be attended by the many people that knew Josie, her smile, wit, love of family, friends and life touched countless souls. She would have loved to have a big festa that everyone could attend. Her immediate family will notify all her friends, family and acquaintances about a proper church Funeral Mass followed by a celebration of life gathering when current restrictions are lifted. If desired, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Lung Association. Private Visitation and Funeral Prayers, by invitation only, at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Hwy #8, Stoney Creek (905-664-4222) Entombment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek.