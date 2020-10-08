On Monday, October 5, 2020, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the end of his 81st year. He is survived by his wife Wendy; his five sons Matthew (Lori), Michael (Carmen), Glenn Jr., Darren (Susan) and Ronald; three stepsons Michael (Andrea), Laurence and Christopher; his brothers Carl and Ray and his sisters Carol and Anita (Marcel); five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Glenn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Glenn was preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers Arthur, Carson and Eugene and his sisters June, Marilyn, Thelma, Lorraine and Jean. Glenn was born on October 27, 1938 in Silverdale, Ontario to Herbert and Gladys (Book) Lampman. He was an accomplished mechanic, working for Archer Truck Services, Huskys and the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake. He was also a proficient handyman and after retirement completely renovated a house in Fort Erie. He was an outgoing friendly person who was always ready to help others especially with his mechanical and handyman skills. His natural empathy and humour made him a perfect spouse for a clergy wife and as an ordained Elder. A man of faith, he was looking forward to seeing his Saviour after these last few months of pain and sickness. A member of Merritt Lodge AM & FM of Port Colborne and Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star Bruce Chapter #253 and Lincoln Chapter #142. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to North Pelham Cemetery or St. Andrew's Knox Presbyterian Church, Fort Erie. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com