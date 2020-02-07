Home

Gloria Toshiko Oshimo


1929 - 2020
Gloria Toshiko Oshimo Obituary
On January 28, 2020, Gloria passed away at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital, St. Catharines, in her 90th year. Before she suffered a stroke on New Year's Eve, Gloria lived happily in her home at Matthew's Glen in Niagara-on-the-Lake, where she was surrounded by family and friends for the past 25 years. Gloria was an active member of Grace United Church where she will be greatly missed. Predeceased by her husband, Hideo (2010). Gloria leaves her daughter, Patti McKeown (Marc-Andre LeBlanc) of Ottawa, her sister Fumiko Nishimura of NOTL, brother Harry (Terry) Nishimura of Nanaimo, B.C., and her beloved grandsons Matthew (Justine) and Daniel McKeown. To honour her wishes there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place with internment at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery to follow at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to Grace United Church would be appreciated.
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 7, 2020
