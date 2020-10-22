1/1
Gloria Virginia Lawson
Passed away at Heritage Green Nursing Home, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Paul Lawson (2015). Loved mother of Donald Laing (Bonnie) and step-mother of Larry Lawson (Gisella), Timothy Lawson (Candice), Chris Lawson and Linda Lawson (late Larry Bivand). Cherished grandmother of Brandy Lawson Mantini (Derek), Jeremy Lawson (Sheri), Amanda Hunter (Ryan), Kimberley Holst (Joe), Angela Lawson, Dawn Heinen (Andrew) and Jeffery Lawson (Stephanie) and great-grandmother of Sydney, Hudson, Fiona, Mason, Savannah, Owen, Sophia, Katie, Georgia, James and Cameron. Dear sister of the late Beverley Morton (Jim) and sister-in-law of David Lawson (late Lee), late Andy Lawson (late June) and Martha Lukens (late Morris). Private visitation and service have taken place with burial at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) or Heritage Green Nursing Home would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 22, 2020.
