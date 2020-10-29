1/
Gordon Henry DICKHOUT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Kearly) for over 69 years. Loved father of Jeffrey Dickhout (Jennifer Reid) and cherished grandfather of John, Cameron and Owen. Predeceased by his parents Stella and Clayton Dickhout who raised their family of twelve children, all predeceased, in Lowbanks. The Funeral Service for Gord will be held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend events at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Gordon's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the Funeral Home. All visitors are asked to please follow COVID restrictions and remain at a safe social distance from others. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Kidney Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved