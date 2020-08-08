Gordon passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020 at the age of 98. Predeceased by his wife Doreen and his brother, he is survived by nieces Pat Dossett and Barb Edwards. He leaves good memories with the members of the Carter family including Avis. Friends sometimes become like family as was the case with Martha Clendening, Warren Lewis, Mary Sergenese, Matt Lewis and their families. Gordon was proud of his service with the RCAF and his membership in the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 71 but his true passions were his feline friends and the game of golf. Gordon's independence and ability to stay at home was directly related to the incredible support and dignified compassionate care provided by Dr. Kim, Dr. Scher, St. Elizabeth's (Alex, Jocelyn, Jackie) as well as Susan Shular, Mary Jane Passero, Pat DiMora and Anida Zanatta-Morga. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. A graveside service celebrating Gordon's life took place at McAffee Cemetery. If making a donation in memory of Gordon, please consider the Poppy Fund at Branch 71 of the Royal Canadian Legion. "Enjoy the Back 9 Gord"



