1945 - 2020 Following a series of health challenges, Gord died at the St. Cathainres General Hospital on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Jane, his sister, Dyan (Norm MacLean), his nephew, Chris (Mariecar Brown, Madeline and Eric) and by his extended family. During his life, Gord worked as an industrial engineer, managed programs and accommodation for adults with intellectual disabilities and ran Glengarry Tax & E-file Services, providing income tax preparation for approximately 1300 clients. Beyond work, Gord's hobbies included scuba diving, gardening and woodworking. In service of his community, Gord was a member of the Police Services Board and the Board of Glengarry Inter-Agency Group, both in Eastern Ontario. He will be remembered for his quirky sense of humour, his love for the dogs he rescued and his willingness to go that "extra mile" for his clients. Special thanks are extended to the staff of St. Catharines General Hospital for the outstanding care and respect they demonstrated during Gord's final weeks. Visitation will take place at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 10 - 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service. A light luncheon will be served in the Tallman Fireside Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 28, 2020
