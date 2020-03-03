|
|
Harrie passed away at Douglas Memorial Hospital on February 24, 2020 in his 100th year with the love of his life by his side. He leaves behind his wife of 80 years, Irene. He was a proud father to Eleanor (late Roy) Wraight, Patricia Sinclair, Harrie Jr."Skip" (Jeannette), Robert (late Jacquie) and Sharron (late Dan). Predeceased by his son Ronald Armstrong and his 10 siblings. Survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Harrie was a World War II veteran who enlisted in 1940 and served in the 5th Armoured Division with the Irish Regiment of Canada in England, Italy, France, Germany, Holland and Belgium. He received the English Star, Italian Star, France Star and Germany Star, the Canadian Volunteer Service Medal and the 1939-45 Victory Medal. Harrie retired from Canada Border Services Agency as a Customs Officer. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No.372 and volunteered as a Fireman for Fort Erie Fire Company #1 for many years. Harrie was also a member of the Fort Erie Kinsmen Club and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Harrie and Irene spent many enjoyable years travelling with family and friends in the comfort of their Winnebago. The family would like to thank Dr.Scher and the Palliative Care Team and Douglas Memorial Hospital and the staff at Garrison Place for all the compassionate and dignified care they provided. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Fort Erie. A Funeral Service will take place at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church, followed by an interment in the church yard. If desired, donations in Harrie's Memory may be made to St. Paul's Anglican Church or Meals on Wheels. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie.
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 3, 2020