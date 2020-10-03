1/1
Harvey Fletcher LIVINGSTONE
LIVINGSTONE, Harvey Fletcher Passed away unexpectedly at Hamilton General Hospital, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Klassen). Loved father of Sheryl Eastope (Donald) and the late Duane Livingstone and step father of Jeffrey Klassen (Tonya) and Kelly Klassen (Andrew). Cherished grandfather of Kenan, Liam, Donald, Molly, Jadrien, Ceara and Braxton. Harvey is survived by his dear brother Lewis Livingstone (Audrey) of P.E.I. Private cremation will be held. Urn interment Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Memory of Harvey to Niagara Health - Peritoneal Dialysis Unit, St. Catharines Site, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
