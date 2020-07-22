It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Elizabeth Murphy, in her 86th year, at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 Beloved wife of 59 years of Francis Edward Murphy. Adored mother of Tim (Lori), Melissa (Rob), and Rebecca. Cherished grandmother of Liam, Abby, Brooke, Ethan, Reid and Quinn. Survived by her sister Mary Panchuk. Predeceased by her father and mother Giovanni and Anna Giampaolo and brother Rev. Dino Giampaolo, C.S.S. Helen was a long-time volunteer with the West Lincoln Hospital Auxiliary in Grimsby, member of the Catholic Womens' League, and parishioner of St. Helen Roman Catholic Church in Vineland and Beamsville. Helen was a talented artist who loved her "art group" friends and the inspiration that they gave to her to pursue her passion. A special thank you to the medical professionals who made it possible for her to be at home surrounded by love. Family will receive friends at the STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, Grimsby on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Prayer vigil at 7:30 pm at the funeral home. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Helen's memorial webpage, or call the funeral home between 9 am and 5 pm at (905) 945-2755. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Helen Roman Catholic Church, 4106 Mountain St, Beamsville, on July 25, 2020 at 10 am. Interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial donations to Sleeping Children Around the World (scaw.org
). www.smithsfh.com