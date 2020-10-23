1/2
Helen Marie (Easterbrook) FREEMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Helen at Millennium Trail Manor on October 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by Syd, her devoted husband of 66 years, and her daughter-in-law, Judy. Survived by her children Thomas Freeman, Janice (Iain) Fraser, and Karen (David) Thorpe. Loving Nana of Maegan, Samantha, Douglas, Graeme and Matthew. Predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Elizabeth, and her brothers, Douglas and Thomas. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as her dear friend Audrey. Helen also enjoyed singing in the St. Paul's Anglican Choir, and she was renowned for her delicious butter tarts. In keeping with Helen's wishes, cremation and a private interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Niagara Falls. Special thanks to the staff at Millennium Trail Manor for their compassionate care of Helen. Memorial donations in Helen's honour may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Please share your memories, condolences, and photos online at www.pleasantviewcemetary.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved