resident of Fenwick, ON since 1944 passed away Sunday March 15, 2020. Henry was a vibrant and fun-loving man that will forever be remembered for his snowmobile watercrossing worlds' records, his big heart, his deep connection with his Polish heritage and his unorthodox ways. He passed away at the Welland County Hospital with the love and support of his children Stephen and Lori and his three grandchildren Peyton, Evan and Sydney Bieda. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a to be determined date and time following the pandemic.
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 20, 2020